A&L Goodbody Appoints New Managing Partner

22 Oct 2021 | 02.32 pm

Law firm A&L Goodbody has appointed David Widger as the firm’s next Managing Partner from 1 May 2022.

He will succeed Julian Yarr, who has been in in the role for nearly 12 years. Widger is currently head of ALG’s corporate department.

Widger (50), a UCD law graduate who was schooled at St Michael’s College, is an M&A and corporate finance specialist. His official bio cites advising UDG Healthcare on its £2.8bn takeover by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice; the take-private of Applegreen; Henderson Park’s €1.3bn takeover of Green REIT; Euronext’s acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange; and Glenveagh Properties’ €550m IPO, among multiple other deals.

Eileen Roberts, chair of ALG, commented: “David will bring a huge amount of experience and leadership to the role. He is widely considered to be one of the leading corporate lawyers in Ireland and has also been a key member of the ALG senior management team for many years.

“Having first joined the firm as a trainee, he is steeped in our culture and vision and is highly regarded by his fellow partners and colleagues in ALG.”

Roberts added: “We’ve been fortunate to have Julian as Managing Partner. His sense of ambition and passion combined with his ability to encourage and develop all our people, has been the hallmark of the great success of the firm under his leadership.

“He has helped transform ALG into the progressive, market leading firm we are today. His energy and commitment over the years has been an inspiration to everyone in the firm.”

David Widger stated: “I am really excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our people and for how we further develop our service to clients.”

Julian Yarr commented: “David has an abundance of experience, great judgement, and he believes in our core values. Most importantly he cares deeply about the firm, and has the ambition and determination to lead us to continued success in the years ahead.”

Photo: David Widger (centre) with Eileen Roberts and Julian Yarr. (Pic: Fennells)