Aktivora Sanitiser Has No Alcohol

20 May 2020 | 11.22 am

Northern Ireland company Aktivora says it has been inundated with orders for its ‘super sanitiser’ after the product was certified to kill the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Aktivora sanitiser is made from plant-based ingredients, and laboratory tests in England have found that Aktivora, blended and bottled in Lisburn, is 99.9999% certain to kill the virus, according to the company.

Managing director David Good said: “We’ve always known how effective our product is but to receive official certification that it kills Covid-19 is a real game changer. We’ve been developing this product long before anyone had ever heard of Covid-19.

“Since being tested and certified to kill Covid-19, our phones simply haven’t stopped ringing and our problem now is meeting demand, but we’re working quickly to address this.”

According to the company, Aktivora contains molecules that penetrate and break apart biofilm and dismantle the cell walls of germs, at the same time dehydrating them so they effectively implode.

It adds a ‘protective barrier matrix’ that prevents bacteria from feeding and breeding by cutting off the food source, at the same time the electrostatic effect also disrupts and kills germs.

“Aktivora penetrates up to ten times more efficiently than conventional cleaners and disinfectants and therefore delivers unrivalled and superior performance in kill rate efficiency and cleaning power,” Good claimed.

“It may be one of the most potent weapons in preventing the spread of Covid-19. You can spray on your clothes, uniform, in your washing machine, any­thing at all, and it will form a protective barrier.”

Aktivora is available in a 100ml atomiser Super Sanitiser, a 500ml trigger spray for hands and for the commercial market one litre, 5 litre, 10 litre and 20 litre drums, and a 1,000 litre IBC container.

Photo: Aktivora directors Marty Chappell (left) and Neal Connor