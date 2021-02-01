Akkure Crownfunds Over €600,000

01 Feb 2021 | 11.45 am

NovaUCD startup Akkure has raised over €600,000 from small investors in less than a week after it launched a crowdfunding campaign on Spark Crowdfunding.

The venture says it is aiming to ameliorate global clinical trial issues fuelled by the pandemic. It claims its ‘disruptive medtech platform’ will increase the recruitment and retention of patients for clinical trials.

The pre-money valuation for the venture is an astonishing €4 million. The company is EIIS approved, which means that, subject to conditions, investors can reclaim 20% to 40% of their investment in the form of a tax rebate.

Chris Burge, CEO of Spark Crowdfunding, commented: “The Akkure value-proposition has the potential to be a disruptive force in the clinical trials industry globally.”

Akkure was founded in 2019 by Professor Oran Rigby (pictured), a consultant in intensive care medicine and surgery. He has told investors that the venture is targeting $170 million of revenues after five years.

Critecare Ltd, the company that operates the Akkure website, had paid-in share capital of €1 in December 2019.