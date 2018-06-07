AIT Recruiting For Big Data Master’s

07 Jun 2018 | 09.39 am

Athlone Institute of Technology has developed an industry-focused, contemporary Master’s programme designed to furnish graduates with the skills and aptitudes necessary to excel in the emerging field of Big Data and Data Analytics.

The one-year full-time programme will introduce students to a range of skills and software in the areas of data manipulation and management, techniques to manage this data and analytics methodologies that can elicit meaningful insights from large data sets.

Trevor Prendergast, AIT Head of Department of Accounting and Business Computing, commented: “Sectors like financial services, medical research, digital marketing and autonomous driving all produce immense quantities of data in need of being decoded in a methodical, robust and efficient manner.

“Big Data era is characterised by not only the volume of data but the sheer velocity at which it is generated. Making sense of and deriving value from this data is a key skill in demand in this new data-driven economy.”

Prendergast added that demand for suitably qualified graduates is soaring at home and abroad to the extent that Data Analytics is one of the few areas where demand for graduates is exceeding supply. A recent report by the Expert Group of Future Skills Needs revealed that Ireland has a serious paucity of Data Analytics graduates, even though average salaries are €44,760 p.a.

Commencing September 2018, the MSc. in Data Analytics is open to graduates from a wide array of cognate disciplines including those with an engineering, science and business background.

Master’s students will be required to undertake an industry-led data analytics project in conjunction with one of AIT’s industry partners. Interviews for the course will be held during the week from June 25.