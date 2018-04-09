Airtricity Buys 40% Of Activ8 Solar Energies

09 Apr 2018 | 11.13 am

SSE Airtricity is to acquire 40% of Monaghan-based solar systems installer Activ8, with an option to purchase a further 10% stake within two years, once the deal is approved by the Competition Commission.

The existing Activ8 management team will continue to lead the business, which will continue to trade as Activ8 Solar Energies. The firm is based in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan and employs about 40 people directly.

The company has been in business for more than ten years and has supplied and installed more than 7,000 solar energy systems across the island of Ireland. In 2016, it was selected by SSE Airtricity Energy Services as a preferred partner to deliver domestic and community-based retrofit schemes under the auspices of the Sustainable Energy Authority.

It also partnered with SSE Airtricity last year to install a 1,400-panel rooftop array covering more than 2,300 sq m and generating 420 kilowatts of solar energy at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Chief executive Ciaran Marron (pictured) said: “This major investment by SSE Airtricity represents an exciting step forward for the growth of our business and service offering at Activ8, and we look forward to working together with SSE Airtricity as we develop new customer offerings to meet our shared growth ambitions for this rapidly-developing technology sector.

“The acquisition further cements Activ8’s position as one of the leading providers of rooftop solar solutions in Ireland. We are proud of our exceptional knowledge and experience in the rooftop solar industry, and particularly of the contribution that our dedicated and highly-skilled workforce of 40 employees have made towards our growth to date.”

SSE Airtricity director of business energy Stephen Gallagher added: “We’re delighted to announce this acquisition by SSE Airtricity of 40% of Activ8 Solar Energies, which marks yet another significant step forward in the development of our growing commercial and domestic energy services offering.

“Now, Activ8 and SSE Airtricity are poised to bring our combined strengths and unique offerings to a much-wider domestic and commercial customer base, including SSE Airtricity’s 750,000 energy supply customers across the island.”

The consideration paid for the 40% stake has not been revealed.