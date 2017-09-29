Airtricity And Bord Gais Energy Raise Prices

29 Sep 2017 | 04.10 pm

SSE Airtricity is to increase its electricity prices by 5.6% from November 1. The company cited recent increases in network charges to suppliers, together with the effect of rising wholesale energy costs, as the reason for the hike.

Home energy director David Manning said: “Today’s decision is not taken lightly and is driven by rising costs outside of our control. These include recently announced increases to regulated charges for using the electricity networks, which affect all suppliers, as well as prolonged increases in the cost of wholesale energy on global markets.

“From 2013, energy costs fell, enabling us to reduce electricity prices three times and cut our average household bill by €83. Over the past year however external costs across the energy sector have been steadily rising. We’ve sought to insulate our customers from these rises for as long as possible, however, regrettably at this time we have no option but to increase our prices.”

Bord Gáis Energy has also announced that, for the first time in three years, it is increasing its prices for domestic gas and electricity customers. According to the company, a typical gas customer’s bill will increase by 3.4%, while a typical electricity customer’s bill will go up by 5.9%. This will mean an increase in annual outlay of at least €80 for an average customer who has both fuels with the supplier.

Switcher.ie managing director Eoin Clarke said: “These increases are a warning to all consumers that, following three years of price cuts, price hikes are back on the agenda. The danger is now that the other suppliers will follow suit, at a time when the weather is getting colder, and higher energy bills are already on the way.

“Three in five Irish households were forced to borrow to meet the costs of essential bills last year, so the increases could leave people struggling. Customers concerned about the rising cost of energy don’t have to sit back and watch their bills soar. They can make their money go further by taking steps to ensure their homes are as energy efficient as possible and that they are paying the lowest prices for the energy they do use.”

Meanwhile, ESB has reported that Electric Ireland made an operating profit of €46m in H1 2017, down €11m due to the impact of its price reduction and lower customer numbers. For ESB Group, which ialso ncludes ESB Networks and Generation & Wholesale, overall operating profit increased by €10m to €297m.