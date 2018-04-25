Airports Operator Makes €158m Profit

25 Apr 2018 | 02.44 pm

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), which operates Dublin and Cork airports and airport shopping activities overseas, increased turnover by 8.8% to €855 million in 2017.

The company’s operating profit was €194m. At the Editda level the surplus was €271m, for an operating margin of 32%. The pre-tax profit for the year was €158m, up from €95m the year before.

The DAA annual report reveals that airline fees and services account for 36% of turnover. Income from direct retailing and catering concessions at the two Irish Airports was €155m through 2017, or €3m a week. Other commercial activities such as car parking brought in another €145m in revenue.

The international retail activities in Canada, Oman, Bahrain, New Zealand, Düsseldorf and elsewhere contributed 29% of group turnover in 2017 (€247m). International activity includes operating Terminal 5 at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

• Download the 2017 DAA annual report

Presenting the annual report, DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said the company will appoint a main contactor for the new Dublin Airport North Runway this autumn, with works due to begin in Q4. Construction is due to be complete in early 2021, and this will be followed by a nine-month commissioning phase before the runway opens.

DAA is seeking to reverse two restrictive conditions attached to the planning permission that would limit the airport’s operation during the night and first thing in the morning. “The impact of the restrictions would cost 14,700 jobs within 20 years of the new runway opening,” Philips claimed.

Total passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork airports increased by 6% to a record 31.9 million last year. Operating costs increased by 7% to €409m as DAA recruited 200 additional staff at its Irish airports. The company is to pay a dividend of €37.4m to the State in respect of 2017. A dividend of €29.1m in respect of 2016 was paid during 2017.

DAA says it invested €174m at Dublin Airport in 2017 to upgrade passenger and airfield facilities to handle growing passenger numbers. A further €280m capital investment plan for Dublin Airport is currently being considered by the Commission for Aviation Regulation. The company envisages Dublin Airport handling 50 million passengers per year by the 2040s.

Photo: Dalton Philips (right) with DAA chief financial officer Ray Gray. (Pic: Peter Houlihan/ Fennell Photography)