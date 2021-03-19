Airfield Estate Opens Overends Farm Shop

19 Mar 2021 | 07.24 am

The Airfield Estate near Dundrum in Dublin has opened a traditional farm shop offering a wide range of local produce harvested from its own farm, gardens and orchards, along with other artisan produce from local food producers and suppliers.

Called Overends Kitchen Farm Shop, it sells seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs grown on the 38-acre farm, dairy products produced from the Jersey milk herd, as well as cupboard staples, fresh baked goods and food cooked from scratch by the Overends Kitchen team.

Produce from local suppliers includes breads from organic bakery Bread 41; cheese and crackers from Sheridans; sheep’s cheese and yogurt from Rockfield Dairy; juices from Ballycross Apple Farm; sauces from White Mausu; Nutshed Peanut Butter; Crossogue Preserves; Cider Vinegar from Llewellyn’s Orchard and Second Nature Organic Rapeseed Oils.

Customers will also find craft beers from Wicklow Wolf, natural soaps and body-care from The Handmade Soap Company and homewares from John Ryan Ceramics.

Culinary ambassador Luke Matthews said: “At Overends Kitchen, we are very lucky to work with and enjoy produce that comes directly from Airfield Estate and local suppliers.

“Our hope is to show what a difference good produce makes on the plate and inspire your food choices. And so, the farm shop at Overends Kitchen was born. We want to bring to you the best of what Ireland has to offer and really showcase the many talented people near and far around the island.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share our experience of focusing on Irish provenance with customers and look forward to welcoming you to shop the very best of local, organic produce in simply stunning surroundings.”

Airfield began a collaboration in 2020 with UK food service company Gather & Gather, whose Irish subsidiary employs c.300 people. The company services Overends Kitchen, Stables Café, The Horsebox coffee bar, as well as public and private events and retail at Airfield.

Gather & Gather says it has been engaging with the Irish food community by supporting and partnering with local growers and producers, as well as on events such as Food On The Edge and Chef Network, and its chefs are encouraged to work with locally sourced ingredients as well as educating their customers on food, nutrition and flavours.

Overends Kitchen Farm Shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. At present its seasonal produce includes forced rhubarb, brassica salads, lettuce, rocket, lambs lettuce, mustard and mizuna, together with purple sprouting broccoli, Jerusalem artichoke, kale, leeks, spinach and chard.