Aircoach Launches Mobile Ticketing App

19 Jul 2019 | 08.55 am

Aircoach has introduced a mobile app that allows passengers to book and pay for their tickets via the app, with the digital tickets scanned into the Aircoach ticket machine when they board the bus.

While at present customers can buy their ticket online — at a discount to pay as you board or the Aircoach ticket desk at airports — they still have to print their email ticket to show the driver. Using the new app will eliminate that step.

Aircoach tapped Leinster Rugby players Josh Van Der Flier, James Ryan and James Lowe (pictured) to publicise the launch.

Aircoach operates five services connecting Dublin Airport with Dublin City Centre and its suburbs, as well as non-stop express services connecting Dublin Airport with Cork and Belfast. The company employs 250 staff and has a fleet of 67 buses and coaches.

Managing director Dervla McKay said: “The launch of this mobile ticketing app brings Aircoach into the modern age. Through flexible booking and payment options such as the new mobile ticketing service, Aircoach aim to provide our customers with a reliable and accommodating service that reflects the varying needs of the modern passenger.”

Despite the app innovation, Aircoach has dialled down WiFi availability on its coaches, as evidenced by customer observations on TripAdvisor here.

