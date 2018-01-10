10 Jan 2018 | 11.50 am

Air France is to begin flights out of Cork Airport from May, with a new Cork to Paris Charles de Gaulle route.

The new service will bring an additional 33,750 available seats, commencing 26 May 2018 and running through until the 27 October 2018.

The 1h 50mins flight will depart Cork Airport daily at 4.30pm and arrive at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 7.20pm (local time). The return leg departs Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 2.55pm (local time) and arrives at Cork at 3.50pm.

Welcoming the new route, Niall MacCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport, commented: “By flying out of Cork Airport with Air France, travellers will have easy access to many long-haul destinations from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, such as Brazil, Mauritius, Mexico and Algeria, as well as easy short-haul connections to Nice, Brussels, Rome and Lisbon.

“Ireland is ranked as the fourth most popular destination with the French and the new service from Cork will further grow inbound tourism from this key continental market to counties across the south of Ireland.”

All flights will be operated by Air France Hop using Embraer 170 aircraft, carrying up to 76 passengers. Fares start from €129 return in economy, including taxes.

Photo (l-r): Sinead Kinsella, Swissport; Niall MacCarthy; Louise Griffin, Swissport, and Daragh Hanratty, Cork Airport (Pic: Brian Lougheed)