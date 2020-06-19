Air France Cork Flights Start July 1

19 Jun 2020 | 11.23 am

Air France Cork to Paris flights will restart from July 1 with a twice weekly service, increasing to four times weekly in the peak summer period.

During April and May the carrier operated a skeleton service of three flights weekly between Dublin and Paris, and since June 1 has flown a single daily flight to its hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle. That daily service will increase to three flights per day from July 15.

The Cork and Dublin routes are operated by KLM Cityhopper using an Embraer 190 aircraft that carries 100 passengers.

The airline requires passengers to wear a surgical mask throughout their journey. Air France has a further range of health and safety measures in response to Covid-19, including:

Temperature checks for passengers departing from Paris using contactless infrared thermometers. Customers whose temperature is higher than 38°C may be denied boarding and their reservation will be changed at no extra charge to a flight at a later date.

Meal and beverage services have been suspended. On long-haul flights, cabin service is limited and preference is given to individually wrapped products.

The airline is also allowing date and destinations changes for flights booked since April 22 free of charge until 30 June 2021.