Air France Commences Paris/Cork Flights

30 May 2018 | 11.20 am

Air France and Cork Airport celebrated today the launch of a new daily service between Cork and Paris, with the inaugural flight landing this afternoon.

The first official flight was greeted by a water cannon salute upon arrival from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Senior vice-president of Air France Europe KLM Barry ter Voert and general manager of Air France KLM UK & Ireland Benedicte Duval were on board, alongside French media and VIPs.

“Air France KLM has significantly strengthened its presence in the Irish market over the last 18 months and I am delighted to be in Cork today to celebrate the launch of our new operation between Cork and Paris,” said ter Voert. “We recognise the importance of choice and connectivity for those living in Southern Ireland and are proud to offer worldwide connections to the people of Cork via our hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle. This new route will also boost tourism, driven by the popularity of Southern Ireland with international tourists, and it will further support local business by improving connections to the world,” said Barry ter Voert.

The route was initially announced in February as a seasonal service but due to positive forward bookings the route has been extended to a year-round service.

“Continued investment in both product and route network is a key focus for the Air France KLM group and we are proud to be launching Cork as one of our new daily routes this summer,” ter Voert added.

“We are delighted to celebrate today the new Air France route direct from Cork Airport to Paris-Charles De Gaulle. The fact that it has grown from an initial summer season only service to one that will operate year-round before it even commenced is a signal of the outstanding confidence placed in this route,” said Cork Airport Mmnaging director Niall MacCarthy.

Forward bookings indicate that 75% of passengers booked to fly during the summer months will utilise the opportunity to connect via Paris CDG to Air France’s extensive network of over 180 destinations worldwide. Popular destinations include Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Johannesburg.

The daily flight is operated by Air France Hop! using Embraer 170 aircraft, carrying up to 76 passengers.