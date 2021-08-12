Aikido Unveils Online Investment Platform

12 Aug 2021 | 08.38 am

Following a seed funding round that the venture says raised €900,000, startup Aikido Finance has introduced its online investment platform.

The primise is providing individual investors access to the strategies traditionally available only to financial institutions.

The software-as-a-service platform enables people to build their own investment portfolio in minutes, the company says, using its catalogues of research-based strategies.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Shane Monks O’Byrne, Conor Naylor, Tom Nolan and Daniel Roberts. The four are nothing if not ambitious, saying their long term objective is to become the largest quantitative investment platform in the world.

Chief executive O’Byrne said: “Quantitative investing – that is, using computers to make investment decisions – are usually the reserve of elite hedge funds but we believe that this approach should be available to everyone.

He added that the seed round funding will be used to invest in the company’s platform and to boost headcount.

“It is a very complex product, so our team is predominantly made up of software developers. As we go forward we’re looking to add to our sales and marketing capability as we look to go global,” he stated.

“We believe that the quantitative approach should be available to everyone, not only those with coding knowledge, finance backgrounds and access to large amounts of capital.

“There has been a massive influx of retail investors, with 10 million brokerage accounts opened in the US alone last year, but many of these have been brought into it through things such as the Gamestop fiasco, which involves a lot of risk.

“We are offering a rules-based approach to investing so that choices are made based on evidence rather than emotion.”

Aikido is offering one month’s free use of the platform to celebrate the launch.

Photo (clockwise from front left): Conor Naylor, Tom Nolan, Daniel Roberts and Shane Monks O’Byrne