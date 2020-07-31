AIB To Sponsor RTE Business Show

31 Jul 2020 | 08.11 am

AIB is to sponsor a new show on RTÉ Radio 1 aimed at helping businesses and individuals restart their professional activities in the wake of the Covid emergency.

ReIgnite starts Saturday 1 August and will run for five weeks. It’s presented by Aine Kerr and RTÉ says it will “empower people to reassess, reboot and retrain when it comes to changing careers, restarting a business or beginning something they’ve long deferred but feel compelled to act upon now”.

The show will feature inspirational authors, coaches, business leaders and experts, as well as ‘reigniters’ who have begun the process already.

AIB will also be sponsoring The Business when it returns on September 5, helmed by Richard Curran (pictured).

The sponsorship deal will give the bank four sponsor-credited stings per week, weekly promotional spots on Morning Ireland, Drivetime and Countrywide, as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

Sponsorship manager Tara Farrell said: “RTÉ Media Sales are delighted to announce yet another Radio 1 sponsorship, and that AIB has chosen to partner with both ReIgnite and The Business.”

The six month sponsorship deal was brokered by Core Sponsorship.