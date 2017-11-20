AIB Says SMEs Should Plan For Hard Brexit

20 Nov 2017 | 07.08 am

The inaugural AIB Brexit Sentiment Index for Q3 2017 has found that SMEs across the entire island of Ireland are already feeling the impacts of Brexit.

AIB said the quarterly index of over 700 SMEs in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been designed to measure and track the impact of Brexit uncertainty on SMEs across the Island of Ireland, in the run up to the March 2019 deadline. The Brexit Sentiment Index baseline is zero, with a potential range from +100 to -100.

Overall, SMEs in ROI are slightly more pessimistic, registering -41 on the sentiment index, compared to SMEs in NI at -38. With participants across a broad range of sectors, sentiment is currently similar for SMEs in both ROI and NI. However, a greater proportion of businesses in NI have experienced an immediate Brexit impact, and SMEs throughout the island of Ireland do not believe this will improve in the immediate future.

To date, currency fluctuations are benefiting those in ROI that are importing from the UK (51% of SMEs do so) while the 20% who export to the UK have been feeling the cost of weaker sterling. Some of these SMEs are both importing from and exporting to the UK, so have some opportunity to lessen their currency exposures.

When it comes to future planning, more SMEs in NI (31%) are currently reviewing, postponing or cancelling plans to invest or expand the business compared to 18% of SMEs in ROI.

For both ROI and NI SMEs, tariffs and the border are areas of confusion and concern:

69% of SMEs in ROI are not aware of tariffs that might impact their goods or services compared with 65% of NI SMEs surveyed.

63% of ROI SMEs surveyed believe the border will be close to what we have now, slightly more SMEs in NI agreed with this statement at 76%.

Again, ROI SMEs were less optimistic about a soft border; 37% surveyed believe there will be a hard border compared with 24% of NI SMEs.

Robert Mulhall, managing director of Retail & Commercial Banking Ireland at AIB, commented: “AIB has 21 Brexit Advisors across our local markets who are working with business teams to build an understanding of the implications of Brexit on different sectors. We find a lot of businesses, in particular smaller ones, are not yet preparing for Brexit given the lack of clarity. We strongly encourage them to plan now on the basis of a worst case scenario.”

In individual sectors, the Tourism & Hospitality sector in ROI is least optimistic at -51, compared to Retail -41, Transport & Logistics -41, Manufacturing -40, Technology, Media and Telecoms -38, Food & Drink -35 and Professional Services -31.

The index is based on telephone interviews conducted by Ipsos MRBI from its call centres in Dublin and Belfast amongst 500 SMEs in the Republic of Ireland and 200 in Northern Ireland, operating in a number of key defined sectors.