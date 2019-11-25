AIB Outsources HQ ‘Client Services’ To UK’s Portico

25 Nov 2019 | 11.11 am

State-owned AIB has turned to UK firm Portico to provide client services at the bank’s plush new headquarters on Molesworth Street in D2.

Portico’s service expertise ranges from the first welcome into a client’s office, taking care of reservations, creating events, and managing internal workspaces.

The Portico service offering also spans helpdesk and facilities support, secretarial and administrative functions, switchboard and call services, post and mail services and office technology.

Portico, with revenue of £28.7m in 2018, operates on a gross profit margin of 10.7%. Operating profit in 2018 was £1.2m. The business has grown over a 15 year period to c.800 staff.

UK clients include financial institutions, media houses, tech firms, private wealth managers, retailers, law firms, football clubs and global accountants.

Portico managing director Paul Jackson (pictured) commented: “Launching into Ireland has always been an ambition for Portico. Many of our UK clients have offices in Ireland and we have experienced a growing interest this past year in us looking at their Ireland operations.

“The contract award for AIB this year arrived at a perfect time as we were already planning to invest in operational resources and infrastructure to support our launch and growth.

“Expertise is not just focused on managing the workplace, we also champion new technologies that offer the benefit of space optimisation, efficiency and productivity gains. At Portico we immerse ourselves into our client businesses becoming the custodians of their brand and echo their culture through our guest experience.”

Portico is a sister brand of workplace catering firm BaxterStorey.

Alan Russell, managing director at BaxterStorey, commented: “Within our client operations we work in partnership with Portico to create a seamless hospitality experience which ‘connects the dots’ between the two services and adds real value to the overall client experience.”