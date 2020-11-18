AIB Moves Receivables Business To The Cloud

18 Nov 2020 | 10.58 am

Allied Irish Bank has moved all its receivables finance operations to a fully cloud-hosted platform operated by HPD LendScape, which provides software platforms for secured lending operations.

The migration means that AIB’s entire British and Irish receivables finance platforms are now fully hosted externally by HPD LendScape, with a major software update allowing AIB to offer a one-stop package of receivables finance features, including a new web portal for AIB’s SME customers.

This is the first time HPD LendScape has fully hosted in-house its platform for an existing major bank client, with large banks such as AIB bringing additional security and regulatory requirements to add further levels to any platform migration.

According to the bank, the move is part of its wider cloud initiatives to future-proof its IT infrastructure and has been completed within the wider context of the pandemic, which has shifted banks’ priorities on digital redevelopment projects, with several global banks undergoing cloud-first transformations in recent months.

Head of commercial finance David Avery said: “Having our receivables finance business operating on a hosted cloud platform means our customers now have a better, more seamless way of accessing funding, boosts our efficiency in this area, helps to expand the range of services we can offer and enables us to be more agile.

“As a longstanding client of HPD LendScape, we were very happy with how the two teams worked together so closely to ensure a smooth delivery, and I look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come.”

AIB is a longstanding LendScape client, with the two companies working together since 1988. AIB has run the LendScape solution on its premises since 2007.

LendScape chief executive Kevin Day (pictured) added: “AIB is one of our most longstanding customers, and this project required extremely close collaboration between the technical and business functions on both sides.

“Most importantly, this project demonstrates that large scale migration of major bank receivables finance functions can be completed successfully at low risk and will enable AIB to provide improved access to finance for UK and Irish businesses, which is much needed in these difficult economic times.”