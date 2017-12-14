14 Dec 2017 | 09.08 am

Smartbox Group, which provides experience gifts in several European markets, has closed a €167m debt financing deal, led by AIB. Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and Caixabank were also involved.

The company is headquartered in Dublin, where it is currently recruiting, with plans to employ more than 500 before the end of the year.

Smartbox was founded in 2003 and operates in 10 countries, via seven brands. It specialises in selling experience gifts such as weekend stays in exotic locations, supercar driving sessions and high-end restaurant meals. Although headquartered in Ireland, Smartbox doesn’t serve the Irish market.

The company says that it works with over 38,000 ‘experience providers’, and distributes experience vouchers and gift cards through 12,000 points of sale, as well as online via e-retailers and Smartbox’s own branded websites.

Colin Hunt, AIB’s managing director of wholesale, institutional and corporate banking, said that the bank was delighted to be supporting a growing company headquartered in Ireland. “This is an important step in the development of this company, which will also benefit the economy,” he added.

Smartbox Group booked a profit of €14.4m in the 12 months to April 2016. Revenue for the year was nearly €165m.

Photo: Martin Shanahan (left), IDA Ireland, and John Perkins, Smartbox Group CEO