AIB Launching Digital Banking Upgrade

18 Jun 2019 | 02.03 pm

AIB is launching an upgraded version of its internet business banking (IBB) platform, which will come with a range of new features.

The bank is partnering with fintech software firm Backbase to deliver the upgrade, which will be available to around half of AIB’s IBB customers before the end of summer 2019. Remaining customers will be able to access the upgrade by early 2020. The IBB platform is currently being used by 60,000 AIB business customers.

Among improvements to the platform’s standard features, AIB said that customers able to access the upgrade will be able to:

View, search and export for two years of transactions (previously only six months)

Make account transfers

Make third-party euro payments

Add or delete payees.

The upgraded AIB internet business banking platform will also work on tablet and mobile browsers, with standard security features.