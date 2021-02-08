AIB Funding Sustainable Business At UCC

08 Feb 2021 | 12.21 pm

AIB has announced a partnership with University College Cork to fund the Chair of Sustainable Business at the college.

AIB has pledged €1.25m over five years, which will also support a Business Scholars programme for early career researchers.

UCC expects increased demand from employers for graduates with knowledge and understanding of sustainable business practices.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt stated: “AIB has put sustainability at the heart of our strategy. We are aligned with UCC’s vision to educate business leaders who can balance environmental, social and governance goals with the ambition of delivering sustainable profits.

“Green lending is proving to be the fastest growing part of our loan book and has also proven the most resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring that sustainability is also smart business,’’ he added.

University College Cork said the Chair will support the college’s strategy of enabling the next generation of responsible business leaders, and accelerating world-leading environmental research in Ireland.

An international recruitment process will now commence.

Photo: John O’Halloran (left), Interim President, UCC, and Colin Hunt. (Pic: Julien Behal)