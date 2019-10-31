AIB Commits To Future Growth Loan Scheme

31 Oct 2019 | 02.57 pm

AIB is to provide €75m in funding under the Future Growth Loan Scheme created by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland to provide support to SMEs and agri-businesses.

Businesses looking to avail of the scheme through AIB will be able to so from November 9. Loan amounts on offer under the FGLS vary from €100,000 to a maximum of €3m per SME applicant and €50,000 to a maximum of €3m for agri-business applicants.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt (pictured) said: “AIB is delighted to be making €75 million in funding available as part of the SBCI Future Growth Loan Scheme. Our team of dedicated advisors is available to meet businesses who are looking to avail of this scheme and invest in their operations, helping create long-term sustainable growth.”

SBCI chief executive Nick Ashmore added: “We look forward to further developing our partnership with AIB with the delivery of the Future Growth Loan Scheme in Ireland. SBCI’s objective of supporting and promoting competition in the provision of finance to small businesses combined with AIB’s ability to deliver lending products to the whole SME and farming sector will ensure a compelling offering for those looking to finance their long-term investment.”

The Future Growth Loan Scheme benefits from a guarantee from the EU under the European Fund for Strategic Investments. More than €480m in SBCI funding has been channeled to Irish SMEs by AIB to date.

Applications open on November 9. There’s more information available from the SBCI website.