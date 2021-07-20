AIB Closing Fifteen Urban Branches

20 Jul 2021 | 10.03 am

AIB has announced the closure of 15 branches, most of them in Dublin and Cork.

The branches being shuttered in the capital are Donnybrook, Sutton, Sandyford, Skerries, Dalkey and 37/38 O’Connell Street.

In a statement the bank explained: “At a time of negative interest rates and competition from non-traditional lenders, the strategy is another step towards ensuring a sustainable future for AIB’s branch network. With 170 remaining branches will continue to have the largest branch network in the country.”

AIB also cited declining branch footfall.

The closures will commence in September 2021 and will be completed by December. There will be no compulsory redundancies for staff, the bank stated..

Jim O’Keeffe, managing director Retail Banking, commented: “Inevitably and in line with the evolution of banking and customer needs, we are seeing a requirement to evolve our services to customers. We will do everything we can to guide our customers through the transition as we take another step towards ensuring a sustainable future for AIB’s branch network.’’

AIB has set up a helpline (0818-303565), Monday to Friday, for customers of the impacted branches.