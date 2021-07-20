AIB Closing Fifteen Urban Branches

20 Jul 2021 | 10.03 am

AIB Closing Fifteen Urban Branches

Donnybrook premises will be shuttered in September

20 Jul 2021 | 10.03 am

AIB has announced the closure of 15 branches, most of them in Dublin and Cork.

The branches being shuttered in the capital are Donnybrook, Sutton, Sandyford, Skerries, Dalkey and 37/38 O’Connell Street.

In a statement the bank explained: “At a time of negative interest rates and competition from non-traditional lenders, the strategy is another step towards ensuring a sustainable future for AIB’s branch network. With 170 remaining branches will continue to have the largest branch network in the country.”

AIB also cited declining branch footfall.

The closures will commence in September 2021 and will be completed by December. There will be no compulsory redundancies for staff, the bank stated..

Jim O’Keeffe, managing director Retail Banking, commented: “Inevitably and in line with the evolution of banking and customer needs, we are seeing a requirement to evolve our services to customers. We will do everything we can to guide our customers through the transition as we take another step towards ensuring a sustainable future for AIB’s branch network.’’

AIB has set up a helpline (0818-303565), Monday to Friday, for customers of the impacted branches.

 

Amalgamation Branch Date Accounts Moving to
College Road 24-Sep-2021 Western Road
Donnybrook 24-Sep-2021 Ranelagh
Blackrock Road 24-Sep-2021 66 South Mall
Sutton 01-Oct-2021 Raheny
Little Island 08-Oct-2021 Midleton
Sandyford 15-Oct-2021 Stillorgan
North Main Street 22-Oct-2021 66 South Mall
Skerries 29-Oct-2021 Balbriggan
Ennis Road 05-Nov-2021 106 O’Connell Street
Douglas Court 12-Nov-2021 Douglas Road
Golden Island 19-Nov-2021 Athlone
Ballyphehane 26-Nov-2021 66 South Mall
Dalkey 03-Dec-2021 Dun Laoghaire
37/38 O’Connell Street 03-Dec-2021 Capel Street
Newcastle Road 10-Dec-2021 Lynch’s Castle

Read next:

Innovation To The Fore As Audi Q4 e-tron Arrives In Ireland

It will open your mind and broaden your horizons

AIB Extends Green Loan Limit To €60,000

Strong demand for sustainable finance solutions

Comments are closed.