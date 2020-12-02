AIB Announces Downsizing Plan

02 Dec 2020 | 09.38 am

AIB is scaling back its operations in Britain, reducing office space, and plans to reduce staff numbers by 1,500 people over the next two years.

The bank said its strategic review has been shaped by the acceleration in trends towards digital banking and changing ways of working through the Covid-19 pandemic.

AIB earlier this week completed the exit from its former headquarters at Bankcentre, Ballsbridge and will leave adjacent premises at Hume House on December 31. The bank is planning to vacate a further three of its six remaining Dublin head office locations as leases come up for renewal over the next few years.

The bank intends to merge a number of branches in close proximity to one another in Dublin, Cork and Galway in the first half of next year. In Dublin, AIB’s Westmoreland Street operations will move to its Dame Street branch; the Crumlin Cross branch to Crumlin Road; and 52 Baggot Street to 1-4 Baggot Street. The Eyre Square branch will move to Lynch’s Castle in Galway; and the Patrick Street branch to 66 South Mall in Cork.

“We will communicate details to our customers to ensure a seamless transition to the new arrangements,” the bank stated.

In Britain, AIB said it will exit SME lending, with its future focus on lending to corporates in the renewable, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

By 2023, the bank expects to employ 1,500 fewer people due to a combination of normal retirements, natural exits and voluntary severance. In early 2021 the bank will re-open its voluntary severance programme which was paused in March 2020.

AIB CEO Colin Hunt (pictured) commented “Our heightened focus on cost controls, the pursuit of new growth opportunities and our investment in digital innovation will enhance the range of financial services and products for our customers, while generating value for our shareholders.”

Hunt added that the company is updating its medium-term targets to achieve over 10% reduction in costs by 2023. This will result in a revised annual cost base below €1.35 billion.