Agri Trade Mission Departs To Zealand

10 Jun 2019 | 01.19 pm

Irish business delegations are exploring opportunities in the US and New Zealand this week.

U.S. Embassy Dublin is leading the largest ever Irish delegation of more than 40 delegates to the 2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit. The event takesplace on June 10-12 in Washington, D.C.

“Investing in the United States is a great growth strategy for any company in Ireland,” said Chargé d’Affaires Reece Smyth. “I am excited to see these companies find growth opportunities and contribute to the US-Irish economic relationship.”

The Summit is the highest-level investment promotion event in the United States, connecting international companies with US economic development organisations to explore business investment opportunities.

Ireland is currently the ninth largest investor in the US, with Irish companies employing over 100,000 people across all 50 states.

The Irish delegation to the 2019 SelectUSA Summit includes food and packaging companies, as well as those developing technology to assist with mental health. A livestream of the Investment Summit will be available here.

Separately, business minister Heather Humphreys is leading a trade mission to New Zealand this week, organised by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

Eleven EI-supported agribusiness companies will exhibit at Fieldays, the largest agri-event in the southern hemisphere, which takes place on June 12-15.

The EI/IDA trade mission is focused on increasing Irish exports to markets outside of the UK to 50% by 2020 and attracting investment from New Zealand companies to Ireland. The seven-day trip will cover Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Chrsitchurch.

Enterprise Ireland’s Fielday stand will exhibit a range of Irish agricultural companies, including slurry spreaders, feeder wagons, dairy parlour equipment and grass toppers. Agency clients participating include Abbey Machinery, Combilift and Malone Machinery.

“This visit to New Zealand strengthens our relationships with new clients in order to generate new investments for Ireland, particularly post Brexit, and to deepen relationships with existing client companies,” said Eileen Sharpe, head of growth markets with IDA Ireland.