Aggressive Growth Spurs Arkphire’s Comeback Decade

27 Jan 2020 | 11.01 am

Sponsored Content

arkphire Irish-owned IT procurement and IT services company is among Ireland’s most established and fastest-growing tech companies. Employing over 100 people, the company is headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin, and has enjoyed an impressive growth trajectory over the last five years .

Much of this growth has been fuelled by companies from multiple sectors that are looking to realise the value and business benefits that can be achieved from technology. They also recognise the importance of working with a trusted outsourced IT services partner to support ever more complex and demanding IT infrastructure and business transformation challenges.

Through a mixture of organic growth, strategic acquisitions and long-term partnerships with global technology companies such as Apple, Cisco, Dell Technologies and Microsoft, arkphire has positioned itself as a major player in the provision of IT solutions – from simple IT requirements to the most highly complex and demanding network infrastructures.

In 2018, arkphire secured investment in the business from the private capital firm Bregal Milestone and its €400 million pan-European fund dedicated to investing in high-growth European companies. Today, arkphire is set to maintain its aggressive growth plans, and is in the process of scaling the business further as it embarks on the next phase of its evolution to further internationalise the business. That journey is already well underway.

Commenting on the company’s performance of the last year, Paschal Naylor (pictured), CEO at arkphire, says: “We are thrilled with the continued growth that arkphire is experiencing. Of particular note is the growth in turnover over the last five years. arkphire has now moved past the €120m turnover milestone and we have rebranded our business to support our global expansion plans.”

The business has not always enjoyed such positive growth and there were lots of challenges along the way. “Literally every day during the recession, I’d come in and check how much cash we had to keep things going,” Naylor recalls.

“That’s not a time any of us want to go back to. I’m not saying it’s easier now, but I think everyone in business back then would tell you there wasn’t much going on and you had to be very careful about what you invested in. There wasn’t much room for error.”

Significant Momentum

Thanks to its comeback decade, those times are behind arkphire. With the wind in its sails, arkphire has skillfully steered a course that is building significant momentum and delivering on its brand ambition for scale and growth.

A big part of the company’s success can be attributed to arkphire’s multinational clients like Asana, HubSpot, Flexport and Wrike, who are now expanding into other global markets and looking to arkphire to support them in this move. Today, arkphire is delivering IT procurement solutions to many leading multinational and US-headquartered companies operating across more than 90 countries.

“arkphire’s business model is built around a ‘Follow the Customer’ approach,” explains Naylor. “It’s inspired by our work with some of the world’s leading multinational technology companies for whom we have built out our IT supply chain, distribution and services offering.”

arkphire continues to grow up and grow out across Europe to the US and into Asia Pacific, as its customers seek to replicate the same IT infrastructure, solutions and interfacing equipment for their teams globally.

Asia Pacific Expansion

Recently, the company announced the opening of a new office in Singapore and the appointment of its first Head of Asia Pacific, Chris Ambler. The move is part of arkphire’s strategic approach to build out its Asia Pacific supply chain and logistics model, to support existing clients and on-board new businesses looking for an IT procurement partner to support their expansion plans.

Speaking on his appointment, Ambler says: “I am very excited to have the chance to lead arkphire’s business in Asia Pacific. There is a great opportunity in the market to use my local knowledge and build on the success of the arkphire team to grow a successful and sustainable tech business that can now extend into Asia Pacific.”

In addition to its operations in Ireland and Singapore, arkphire also has a direct presence in London, São Paulo, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. arkphire is also benefiting from the growing demand and spend on cloud services and infrastructure enabling businesses to securely access data from any location worldwide and from any device with an internet connection. Its new Cloud Services hub operating out of Castlebar is expanding on the back of an investment of more than €1.7m over two years.

Global Rebrand

Key to arkphire’s expansion plans has been an extensive rebrand that the company has undertaken, which is designed to meet arkphire’s global ambitions. Aisling Bolger, Head of Marketing at arkphire, says, “After experiencing significant growth over the last decade, and with a strong focus on growing our brand globally, a company rebrand was essential. This also reflects our ethos of continuous evolution.

“With the new visual identity, we hope to cause some waves across the Atlantic as we attract US companies to Europe, and continue to provide a complete range of IT solutions to our clients closer to home.”

Scaling Ambition

Looking to the next decade, arkphire is very excited for what the future holds. Supported by its strategic investor in Bregal Milestone, arkphire is confident that it can fulfil its vision and maintain its growth plans for the business as a whole, both organically and through further acquisition activity as and when appropriate.

“Our ambition for the next decade is to continue to scale both in Ireland and internationally, and to respond to the needs of the market with a stronger, more comprehensive IT services offering covering IT procurement, cloud and managed services, digital workspace and cyber security,” says Paschal Naylor.

About arkphire

arkphire is a leading IT product procurement and IT services company providing solutions across every aspect of IT to help businesses perform better. arkphire delivers expert cloud, networking, infrastructure and security solutions that accelerate technology and business transformation.

For the last four years, the company was listed as one of Ireland’s fastest-growing companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, and is also on target to be a four-times winner of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards.

arkphire has an unrivalled network of partnership accreditations with leading global IT vendors and is a Dell Technologies Titanium, HP Platinum, Lenovo Platinum, Microsoft Gold and Cisco Gold Partner. It is also the only Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) in Ireland.

www.arkphire.com | +353 1 207 5778 | info@arkphire.com