Affidea Opens Cork ExpressCare Clinic

21 Feb 2018 | 09.27 am

European diagnostic imaging firm Affidea has opened a new clinic in Cork, the first of its ExpressCare clinics to open in Ireland.

The Cork clinic will provide treatment for patients with minor injuries and illnesses, offering an alternative to a traditional, highly pressured hospital setting. The ExpressCare clinic will provide access to healthcare, without an appointment, from 10am to 10pm, 365 days per year, says the company.

Affidea chairman Richard Smith said: “The opening of ExpressCare in Ireland is another milestone in the growth of Affidea’s network. Our promise is affordable and excellent care, with proven medical outcomes, delivered using the best digital and medical technologies.

“Affidea’s clinical excellence has contributed to us receiving many international awards from across the medical and academic communities and has made us a preferred provider for private health insurers.”

So far, health insurance providers Laya Healthcare and Irish Life Health have confirmed that Affidea ExpressCare is a covered benefit.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney added: “I welcome the opening of the first Affidea ExpressCare clinic in Ireland and believe this will be of significant benefit to the people of Cork, offering high quality care for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses.

“The opening of this new clinic will have a positive impact on the overcrowding being experienced in Emergency Departments in Cork City and I very much welcome this initiative.”

Affidea, whose operations HQ is located in Hungary and with corporate head offices in Amsterdam, operates 225 centres in 16 European countries, and employs more than 7,000 professionals, 2,000 of whom are medical doctors.

It entered the Irish market in 2007 with the acquisition of MRI Ireland. Since then, several further acquisitions and investments have left the company with 11 centres across the island, including the new ExpressCare Clinic located in the Elysian Building on Eglinton Street in Cork.

Photo: Tánaiste Simon Coveney (centre) with (from left) staff nurse Leah Walsh, Barry Downes, Richard Smith and Emir Aslan Ozler, Affidea (Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision)