Aer Lingus Wants More Girls To Pursue Pilot Career

26 Jun 2019 | 12.19 pm

Aer Lingus wants to see more girls applying to join its Future Pilot Training Programme in the new intake which closes for applications on July 8.

Circa 10% of the airline’s pilots are women, which is on a par with or slightly ahead of airlines around Europe, but Aer LIngus is keen to encourage more women into the career.

The pilot training programme is fully funded by the company.

Research for the airline conducted by RedC found that guidance counsellors are twice as likely to direct boys as girls into the pilot’s cockpit.

Former chief pilot and now operations director Davina Pratt said: “Aer Lingus has always been keen to encourage more women to become pilots, but our survey shows that there is still considerable work to be done to promote the career to women and to address some of the myths regarding work life balance, maths and STEM qualifications.

“This survey tells us that we need to get out into the schools and colleges to promote flying as a career for women as it simply isn’t top of mind and isn’t being actively promoted to them as a career option.”

While ‘not for me’ is the most cited reason for not considering a career as a pilot for females, the other top concerns include not believing they had the necessary skills (40%), not being brought to their attention as a possibility in school or college (35%) and working unsociable hours (33%).

Aer Lingus is now taking applications for the Future Pilot Training Programme here. The programme takes about 18 months and takes place at Flight Training Europe in Jerez, Spain. It includes six months of ground school followed by six months basic flying on single and then multi-engine aircraft.

The future pilots then return to Dublin to complete further training including a type rating, simulator sessions and safety training before receiving their wings.

Photo: Davina Pratt (lft) and First Officer Edel Murphy. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)