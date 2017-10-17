Aer Lingus Looking To Hire 100 Pilots

17 Oct 2017 | 01.12 pm

Aer Lingus is looking to recruit more than 100 pilots immediately, with up to 200 to be hired within three years. The airline has more than 100 direct entry pilot positions available at its home base in Dublin airport, and will require even more due to recent and planned expansion of its route network.

This winter the airline will be operating its biggest ever flight programme for the season, with 300,000 additional seats to Europe and North America. The fleet is also expanding, as Aer Lingus is due to take delivery of eight new Airbus A321 Neo Long Range aircraft in the next few years, as well as a new Airbus A330 aircraft by the end of 2017.

Chief operating officer Mike Rutter said: “This is an exciting time to join Aer Lingus. We are looking for highly motivated individuals who are committed to delivering our excellent service, and who are tuned into the challenging commercial priorities faced by a value carrier in today’s highly competitive aviation sector. There are more than 100 positions available for direct entry pilots and over the next three years we plan to recruit up to 200.”

Aer Lingus operates a careers website where qualified applicants can submit their details by the closing date of October 29.

At Ryanair meanwhile, the company has announced that Peter Bellew will rejoin as Chief Operations Officer. Bellew is currently the CEO of Malaysia Airlines and will assume responsibility for all Ryanair’s flight operations, ground operations and engineering, with a specific responsibility for pilot production, training and career development “with a mission to ensure that the pilot rostering failure which Ryanair suffered in early September will never be repeated”, according to the company.

Bellew was Director Flight Operations until leaving the company in 2014. CEO Michael O’Leary commented: “We are pleased to welcome Peter back to Ryanair. He will lead a significant transformation in the way we reward and interact with our pilots, improve their working environment and career development over the coming years.”

Pic: Jason Clarke