Aer Lingus Tweaks Iconic Shamrock

17 Jan 2019 | 03.18 pm

Aer Lingus has unveiled a refreshed brand with updated logo and new aircraft livery. A uniform overhaul will follow later this year.

The new logo retains but restyles the iconic shamrock, adding a tilt to symbolise dynamism and speed, with heart-shaped leaves aimed at reflecting the warmth and hospitality of the brand.

Customers will see four shamrocks on the new Aer Lingus aircraft livery. The first is within the new logo, the second sits on the tailfin, a third welcomes passengers at the door, and thre’s also one on the wingtip.

The Aer Lingus logo font has changed to ‘diodrum’ and the dominant colour is teal, the airline said.

The body of the new-look Aer Lingus aircraft will be white with a teal-coloured tail and engines. The airline hopes that the teal undercarriage means that Aer Lingus will be instantly recognisable to people on the ground.

The brand refresh is being rolled out across all brand platforms, with a new website design and new app design.

CEO Sean Doyle said the refresh is part of the airline’s growth plan which will see Aer Lingus increase its North Atlantic fleet from 17 to 30 aircraft by 2023.

Overall, Aer Lingus plans to grow its A330 fleet to 16 aircraft (from 13 in 2017) and invest in 14 new A321LRs to provide capacity for growth across the Atlantic and within Europe.

“Our new uniforms will be unveiled later this year and the brand refresh reflects our position as a modern, contemporary airline,” Doyle added. “The brand reflects an airline that connects people in Montreal to Marseilles, in Berlin to Boston, as well as those living in Cork to Croatia.”

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Research confirmed the importance of our shamrock – the Irish emblem has been at the heart of the Aer Lingus brand for more than 80 years. We made the shamrock ‘hearts’ more pronounced to reflect our hospitality and service.

“The new look Aer Lingus livery consolidates our position as a modern, contemporary Irish airline on the international stage, but also allows guests who have always loved our brand to maintain a positive affiliation.”

Photo: Sean Doyle with flight staff Niall McCauley (left), Laura Bennett and Paul Deegan. (Pix: Naoise Culhane)