Aer Lingus To Stock Tullamore D.E.W.

19 Jun 2018 | 08.52 am

Tullamore D.E.W., the world’s second largest Irish whiskey, will now be available to purchase on all Aer Lingus flights across Europe and North America.

Tullamore D.E.W.’s 50ml bottle is available as part of the airline’s onboard food and drinks offering, priced at €7.

Global brand director Chin Ru Foo commented: “We are excited to bring our much-loved Irish whiskey to the skies. The deal underpins our sustained commitment to Ireland through innovation, partnerships and distribution.”

The partnership with Aer Lingus is the second of its kind for the brand, which is also available for purchase on Travel Services Airline, Czech Republic’s largest airline.

Irish premium whiskey is the fastest growing spirits category in the world, with growth of 135% over the last five years.

William Grant & Sons says it has made an investment of €100m in the whiskey brand, which has seen its global sales rise to one million nine-litre cases annually.