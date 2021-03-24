Aer Lingus To Fly Transatlantic From Manchester

24 Mar 2021 | 11.35 am

Aer Lingus is redeploying grounded aircraft from Dublin to Manchester for new services to the US and the Caribbean.

The airline will commence four new routes from Manchester Airport, flying to New York JFK and to Orlando from July 29, to Barbados from October 20 and to Boston from summer 2022.

The New York and Boston routes will be operated by the new single-aisle Airbus A321LR, making Aer Lingus the first airline to operate the aircraft on regular scheduled services between the UK and the US.

Chief commercial officer David Shepherd said: “Aer Lingus has been flying to North America for more than 60 years, and we also have a proud history with Manchester Airport.

“With so many people missing out on travel due to Covid-19 over the past year, Aer Lingus is delighted to be sharing this positive news today, announcing a great choice for customers and creating up to 120 jobs in the North of England.

“We believe our transatlantic offering is one of the best in the marketplace comprising both business and economy cabins. Equally, our operation of the new and innovative Airbus A321LR aircraft marks a further milestone as Aer Lingus will be one of the first carriers to fly the aircraft between the UK and the US. We look forward to commencing our transatlantic services this summer.”

Aer Lingus operates flights to and from Manchester via Dublin and Belfast, with Cork set to resume in the summer.