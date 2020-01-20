Aer Lingus Sponsoring Virgin Media Film Festival

20 Jan 2020 | 09.49 am

Aer Lingus has become the official airline sponsor of the 2020 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. Within the festival, the airline will sponsor the Aer Lingus Discovery Award category.

The Aer Lingus Discovery Award identifies, supports and encourages new and emerging talent in the Irish film industry, both in front of and behind the camera.

Twelve emerging talents have been nominated for this year’s Aer Lingus Discovery Award, with the announcement of the winner taking place at a special event in Café En Seine, Dawson Street, on the closing day of the festival, 8 March 2020.

As part of its sponsorship, Aer Lingus will offer all of the nominees the opportunity to have their work featured in Cara Magazine and films screened on board its transatlantic flights, bringing an estimated 2.5 million sets of eyes on their work over the next 12 months.

Donal Moriarty, chief corporate affairs officer with Aer Lingus, said that the sponsorship deal was a continuation of the company’s support for emerging Irish filmmaking talent, having previously sponsored the Irish Filmmakers Competition in association with Screen Ireland.

“Ireland has always been famed for its storytelling, and Irish films and stories have continued to make a big impact on the world stage. We congratulate all of the nominees for the Aer Lingus Discovery Award and we look forward to viewing their work,” Moriarty added.

Grainne Humphreys, Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival director said that the event organisers were very excited to welcome Aer Lingus as a sponsor of the Discovery Awards. I’m particularly proud of the sheer depth of talent and passion of this year’s Discovery Nominees,” she continued.

This year’s list of nominees are:

Allyn Quigley, Writer/Director, Moth

Cara Holmes, Director, Welcome to a Bright White Limbo

Claire Byrne, Director, Sister This

Clare Dunne, Writer/Cast, Herself

Die Hexen, Composer, Welcome to a Bright White Limbo

Dónall Ó Héalaí, Lead Actor, Arracht

Gwen Jeffares Hourie, Costume Designer, Broken Law and Sister This

Laragh McCann, Director, Hasta La Vista

Luke Morgan, Director, The Butterfly Love Song

Phil Blake, Cinematography, Break Us and Sister This

Shaun O’Connor, Director, A White Horse

Tristan Heanue, Writer/Director, Ciúnas

Paddy Slattery, Director, Broken Law

The Aer Lingus Discovery Award Jury comprises five leading figures from the Irish film industry: director Claire Dix, whose work includes Sunlight and We Are Moving; producer Rebecca O’Flanagan, Treasure Entertainment; editor Tony Cranstoun, whose work includes Vivarium and The Farthest; producer and manager Jason Foran, from Teach Solais; and producer Ruth Coady, Parallel Films.

Photo: Claire Byrne, director of Sister This