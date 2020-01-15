Aer Lingus Shows Off New Uniforms

15 Jan 2020 | 12.55 pm

Aer Lingus has ubveiled a new uniform design for cabin and ground crew as part of the rebranding of the airline that began two years ago, with 25 redesigned garments including a trousers option for female crew.

The last time cabin crew uniforms were updated was in 1998, when fashion designer Louise Kennedy was tapped to provide the new look. Aer Lingus called on Kennedy once again on this occasion, and the designer has come up with a collection of garments aimed at giving crew and ground staff a greater variety of styles.

Passengers flying with Aer Lingus from February 10 onwards can expect to still see the iconic green, but in the form of a new ‘Kenmare Green’, and much more navy in a shade entitled ‘Midnight’.

Kennedy commented: “The brief from the airline was very clear, and we were confident we could deliver a modern and stylish capsule collection which would endure for several years.

“The results reflect extensive engagement and inputs from the ground and cabin crew members. Importantly, over the past two years, we had constant support from Aer Lingus to remain true to our designs that allowed for more uniform options and the use of innovative fabrics.”

Chief executive Sean Doyle added: “Our guests’ main engagement with our brand is with our 4,000-strong workforce of ground staff and cabin crew, therefore our uniform is an embodiment of who we are as an airline. As with our logo and livery, our new uniform needs to reflect the modern, international airline that Aer Lingus is today, while also ensuring that our unique identity is retained and our values as an airline are reflected.

“Louise Kennedy has achieved that in the uniform that we are unveiling today, and it is the final step in a process that has seen over 500 points rebranded over the last 12 months.“

Photo (l-r): Eszter Dornfeld, Aoife Costello and Victoria Elmore. (Pix: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland)