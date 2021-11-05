Aer Lingus Passengers Will Need VeriFLY App

05 Nov 2021 | 09.02 am

Aer Lingus has made a deal with biometrics company Daon to continue using its VeriFLY app, now trialled and in use on the airline’s network.

The app allows flyers to upload and receive approval of their travel documentation at home before travelling to the airport, something particularly helpful given the new travel requirements for entry into the US.

By using VeriFLY, Aer Lingus customers will be able to check in online and go straight to bag drop or boarding gate and avoid any check-in queues.

Aer Lingus started trialling VeriFLY in April 2021 and the airline is now using the app on the majority of its operations, including flights to and from Europe, from UK to Ireland, UK to and from Barbados and on transatlantic routes to and from the US.

Obtainable for mobile devices from the usual online sources, the app allows the flyer to upload all travel documentation, including vaccination records and negative Covid-19 results, required for the trip.

Chief operations officer Peter O’Neill said: “With travel to the US opening up on November 8, and more people planning trips abroad to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues we want to make the experience as seamless as possible. VeriFLY is key to this, as it ensures our customers are confident that they are complying with their destination’s Covid related travel requirements before they leave home.

“While there are new and varied rules for different countries, the use of the app means customers can very easily upload their travel documents and have them checked and approved before they fly.”

Aer Lingus customers travelling to the US will be able to check in online only after they have verified their documentation using VeriFLY. At the airport, customers travelling to the USA will show their boarding pass to the Aer Lingus agents at the boarding gate.

At present, customers traveling within Europe will show their VeriFLY ‘green tick’ and boarding pass to agents at the boarding. Customers can then avail of a prioritised VeriFLY boarding process which minimises queueing.