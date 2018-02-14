14 Feb 2018 | 09.33 am

Startups in Dublin’s Fingal region will get the chance to benefit from some Aer Lingus support through a new competition involving the airline. It is partnering with Fingal Dublin Chamber and Fingal LEO for the Aer Lingus TakeOff Foundation Start-Up Awards, an initiative that was announced recently.

Three startups will be chosen as awards winners, and their prizes include free Aer Lingus flights, mentoring from airline staff and publicity in its Cara Magazine.

The flights will comprise an allocation of European and long-haul international tickets, while mentoring will be provided by some of Aer Lingus’s key staff across its business departments. The airline’s Cara magazine, meanwhile, is distributed in-flight.

The awards were launched this week at an Aer Lingus Social Media Masterclass for Start-Ups, also held in conjunction with Fingal Dublin Chamber and LEO Fingal, which was attended by more than 100 business owners and startups.

This initiative is targeted at startups based in Fingal that have been trading in the Irish market for the last 18 months at least, and for no more than three years. Successful candidates will be selected following a shortlisting phase and subsequent presentation to a judging panel, which will include representatives from Aer Lingus, LEO Fingal and the Fingal Chamber of Commerce.

Oisin Geoghegan, head of enterprise in Fingal, described the competition as innovative and exciting. “By linking our clients in with this initiative we are giving them an opportunity to avail of the expertise of management in Aer Lingus, as well as the possibility of free business flights for 12 months, a fantastic prize for any growing business with international ambitions.”

Declan Kearney, Aer Lingus director of communications, observed that it takes courage, perseverance and energy to get a new business off the ground.

“The first few years are normally a very hard graft for entrepreneurs. We have established the TakeOff Foundation Start-Up Awards to help business owners during this formative period to reach their full potential by tapping into international markets and business opportunities,” he added.

Applications for the awards are now being taken – the closing date for entries is 11 March 2018. Download the application form here, fill it in an email it to startupawards@aerlingus.com

The TakeOff Foundation Start-Up Awards are part of its CSR activities to support Irish businesses, organised through the airline’s TakeOff Foundation, which handles all of the firm’s CSR endeavours.

Photo (from left): Jock Jordan, Fingal Dublin Chamber; Declan Kearney and Oisin Geoghegan (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)