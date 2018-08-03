Aer Lingus Doubles Operating Profit

03 Aug 2018 | 10.51 am

Operating profit at Aer Lingus almost doubled in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year, according to parent company IAG.

Operating profit for the period came in at €104m, up from €53m in H1 2017. Turnover advanced by 8% year-on-year to €900m.

Chief executive Stephen Kavanagh (pictured) said: “The results are the latest manifestation of the airline’s successful business model, a business model that has delivered accelerated growth, boosted traffic, created new Irish job opportunities and driven Irish tourism growth, particularly from North America, over the past number of years.

“This year Aer Lingus is flying 17 times daily to 13 North American gateways, providing a record 2.75 million seats between Ireland and North America. This growth has a very positive impact on the wider economy in this country, with tourism receipts from North American visitors up 27% since 2015 to over €1.5 billion.”

Kavanagh added: “We have been undergoing a programme of positive change in response our ambitious growth strategy. We have repositioned our brand and enhanced our product and guest experience, offering a new Aer Lingus Business Class; WiFi on A330s; new website and mobile app; and automated check-in and bag drop experience at Dublin airport.

“Our new aircraft, being delivered from 2019, the Airbus A321 NEO LR, will make new airports in the US more attractive and present a variety of potential destination cities.”