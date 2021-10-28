Aer Lingus Details Summer 2022 Schedule

28 Oct 2021 | 12.31 pm

Aer Lingus plans to fly to 62 destinations in summer 2022, with a total of 71 routes including 16 across the Atlantic.

The airline plans to build up to pre-pandemic levels of flying, and a recent survey by the company showed that two-thirds of adults in Ireland are planning to travel internationally next year.

Direct flights are available to New York, Chicago, Boston, LA, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, Seattle and Philadelphia. Aer Lingus will re-introduce flying from Shannon in March to JFK and Boston, with 14 flights per week.

Flexible booking will also continue to be available up to the end of September 2022, allowing customers travelling with the airline to change their travel dates free of charge, and as many times as they wish, up to seven days before they travel.

The airline will ramp up short-haul capacity, flying at least 50 short-haul routes next summer. From Dublin, there will be 41 routes with more to be added in the coming weeks, with a further six from Cork.

Aer Lingus will operate to Heathrow from Shannon and Belfast, and to Gatwick from Knock.

Chief planning officer Reid Moody said: “This is an ambitious schedule for summer 2022 and an important step for the airline and the country as we reconnect Ireland to the world.

“We are also delighted to announce the extension of our market-leading book with confidence policy, giving customers the option to change flights for free up to seven days before they fly.”