Aer Lingus Taking Over Dublin/London City Route

28 Aug 2018 | 11.50 am

Aer Lingus and CityJet have announced a new leasing agreement that will see Aer Lingus operate up to 50 flights daily between Dublin and London.

Under the agreement, CityJet will provide Aer Lingus with aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance to operate the Dublin-London City route.

Commencing October 28, Aer Lingus will operate six daily round trips from Dublin to London City Airport on weekdays, with a reduced service at the weekend.

The CityJet aircraft in Aer Lingus livery will be configured in single-cabin layout, with passengers able to avail of Aer Lingus’ 4-Star SkyTrax service. From today, booking for the route will be available on aerlingus.com.

London City Airport is located 10km east of Central London and 5km from Canary Wharf. Passengers flying to Aer Lingus’ North American destinations will also benefit from greater connectivity offered by Aer Lingus from London City Airport.

Aer Lingus said the deal will increase its operations between the two capital cities to up to 50 daily flights. Dublin London is the busiest international air route in Europe.

“The service will provide those wishing to travel seamlessly from the heart of London City to North America with a very attractive connecting proposition, including US customs and immigration pre-clearance,” said Stephen Kavanagh, CEO of Aer Lingus.

Pat Byrne, CityJet’s chief executive, said that his airline had transitioned in recent years from serving scheduled markets under its own brand into becoming a provider of capacity to customer airlines throughout Europe. “We are delighted to now add Aer Lingus to our growing list of flying partners,” he added.

Photo: Pat Byrne (left) and Stephen Kavanagh