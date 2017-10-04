Aer Lingus Adds Philadelphia To Route Network

04 Oct 2017 | 12.50 pm

Aer Lingus has announced its 2018 Dublin Summer Schedule which features the new North American destination of Philadelphia. The airline will fly the route from Dublin four times per week from Dublin from 25 March 2018.

The airline said Summer 2018 will mark the airline’s largest ever long haul programme with 177,000 additional seats across the Atlantic over the summer season. Aer Lingus’ total capacity to and from North America for 2018 will reach 2.75 million seats.

Additional transatlantic expansion includes a daily service to both San Francisco and Los Angeles on the US West Coast as well as twice daily flights to Chicago.

Miami, which was launched as a new route in late summer 2017 and subsequently as a new winter route, will continue into next summer operating three times per week. Miami combined and Orlando, operating four times weekly, will offer a direct connection from Ireland to Florida every day for summer 2018.

Washington will continue to operate daily for summer but on a larger Airbus A330-300 series aircraft, for four out of seven days, providing 31% additional seats on the route.

Aer Lingus’ European network remains focused on summer sun, with 945,000 seats to Spain, 310,000 seats to the Canary Islands and 495,000 seats to Portugal. Malaga has been allocated 11,000 additional seats from Dublin in summer 2018.

Additional key short haul growth routes include Bordeaux (19,000 extra seats), Lyon (22,000 extra seats), Lisbon (11,000 extra seats), Rome (12,000 extra seats), Prague (18,000 extra seats) and Vienna (21,000 extra seats).

Mike Rutter (pictured), Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Since 2014 our new strategy has seen us create over 600 new jobs to the end of 2017. We are currently recruiting additional cabin crew and later this month will launch a recruitment drive for pilots, resulting in more than 100 new, quality job opportunities across the airline in 2018.

“Eight new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft are set to join our fleet in the coming years and by the end of 2017 we will welcome another brand new Airbus A330.”

Summer 2018 Short Haul – Key Growth Routes

Route Growth FRANCE Dublin – Bordeaux Up to 30% more flights with peak summer increasing from 7 to 9 weekly services Dublin – Lyon Up to 40% more flights with peak summer increasing from a daily service to 10 services per week Dublin – Toulouse Up to 20% more flights with peak summer increasing from 5 weekly to 6 weekly Dublin – Marseille up to 40% more flights with peak summer increasing from 4 to weekly to 5 weekly Dublin – Nantes up to 100% more flights with peak summer increasing from 2 weekly to 4 weekly Dublin – Montpellier up to 50% more flights with peak summer increasing from 2 weekly to 3 weekly ITALY Dublin – Sicily (Catania) Up to 45% more flights with peak summer increasing from 2 weekly to 3 weekly Dublin – Venice Up to 40% more flights to Venice with peak summer increasing from 6 weekly to 8 weekly Dublin – Rome Twice daily service across the summer CROATIA Dublin – Split Up to 45% more flights with peak summer increasing from 2 weekly to 3 weekly Dublin – Dubrovnik Up to 15% more flights with peak summer increasing from 6 weekly to a daily service Dublin – Pula Up to 30% more flights to Pula with peak summer increasing from 3 weekly to 4 weekly SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA AND GERMANY Dublin – Zurich Up to 40% more flights to with up to 10 weekly flights Dublin – Vienna Up to 30% more flights to with up to 9 weekly flights Dublin – Hamburg Up to 30% more flights to with up to 10 weekly flights CZECH REPUBLIC Dublin – Prague 50% more flights to Prague, increasing from 4 to 6 weekly flights SPAIN AND PORTUGAL Dublin – Fuerteventura Increase from once to twice weekly flights Santiago de Compostela Up to 25% more flights, increasing from 4 weekly to 5 weekly flights Dublin – Bilbao Up to 15% more flights with peak summer increasing from a daily service to 8 weekly flights Dublin – Lisbon Up to 10% more flights to Lisbon, increasing from 10 to 11 weekly flights Additional flights to Tenerife and Gran Canaria in April, May, September and October

Pix: Jason Clarke Photography