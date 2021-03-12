Advertising Set To Rebound In 2021

12 Mar 2021 | 09.55 am

Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, is forecasting that total media spend in Ireland will grow by 8.9% in 2021 to c.€980m.

The media agency expects that online will deliver the growth in the market, while print media will see a fourth consecutive year of decline, with overall spend falling 5.3% to c.€75m.

Core says the advertising market was hit hard in 2020 and estimated overall spends in the Republic of Ireland fell by 14.2% to c.€900m. This was a far better outcome than was expected earlier in the pandemic when marketing activity was decimated. In Q2 and Q3 last year, spends declined by circa 48% and 29% respectively compared with the same quarters in the previous year.

The figures are contained in Core’s annual Outlook report which forecasts spend for 2021 across a variety of media, including Video, Audio, Print, Online, Sponsorship and Out-of-Home. The report also outlines some of the key developments and important issues that will impact the sector this year.

In a bid to ensure that Ireland has a sustainable media market for the future, Core is also calling for government intervention to support indigenous media players whose revenue has fallen by c.€160m in the past two decades.

Market Failure

The organisation says that it is critically important for Ireland to have a thriving, ambitious, inquisitive, energetic news media and the government must realise the pivotal role that indigenous media play in Ireland’s culture, values and national identity.

CEO Alan Cox (pictured) commented: “The prognosis for the future is concerning. Without government intervention, the number of indigenous outlets and the range of what they cover will continue to shrink.

“We should not allow commercial market forces to shape the media landscape in Ireland, because this will eventually lead to market failure, with the breadth and depth of public-interest content being compromised.

“Media play a pivotal role in building a sense of community and highlighting the wonderful and increasingly diverse aspects of life in Ireland. These goals can only be achieved in full through a pluralistic media market which includes well-resourced indigenous media that are focused on servicing the needs of the Irish public.”

CORE FORECASTS

Television

Despite strong viewing levels in 2020, TV advertising fell by 9.8% to €190m. In 2021, the TV market will see a recovery increasing by 6.6% to €203m as brands that were forced to curtail advertising in 2020 return to the medium.

Online Video

The online video market increased by 6% to €148m in 2020. Facebook, including Instagram, continues to grow, accounting for 76% of the online video market for advertising. Core expects 13.1% growth through 2021 to €167m.

Print

Overall print spend fell by 25.3% to €79m in 2020. Core predicts that the Republic of Ireland print market will contract by 5.3% to €75m through 2021 but digital revenue for national titles is expected to increase by 8% this year to €23m.

Online

In 2020, online media spend experienced its first year-on-year decline, falling by 9.4% to €478m. Google and Facebook’s combined advertising revenue in the Republic of Ireland contracted by 5.5% to €403m. For 2021, Core expects the overall online market will increase by 12.9% to €539m, with Google and Facebook growing by 14% and 12% respectively.

Radio

In 2021, Core expects that radio advertising will grow by 1.8% to €104m.

Out-Of-Home

Advertising investment across all OOH formats is expected to increase by 13.9% to €60m in 2021. This will be one third less than the investment in the medium in 2019.

Figures quoted in Core’s market commentary are gross, including agency commission. Spend levels quoted are for the total advertising market (agency and direct combined).