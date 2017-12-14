Ad Agency Rothco Bought By Accenture

14 Dec 2017 | 12.22 pm

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire Rothco, a full-service creative agency in Dublin. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rothco plans, designs and produces communications campaigns across Europe. Founded in 1995, the agency has a staff complement of 150 people. Clients include Tesco, Heineken, AIB, Kerry Group, Hailo and Kodak.

The Rothco business is owned by two companies registered in the British Virgin Islands, a set-up that was effected with the assistance of KPMG in mid-2015. The business trades through an unlimited entity, where the directors are Patrick Hickey (47), Richard Carr (45), Paul Hughes (51), Patrick Ronaldson (53) and John O’Sullivan (52).

Prior to going offshore, the ownership split in Rothco was 31.7% each for Hickey, Ronaldson and Hughes, and 5% for Carr, according to Rothco’s 2014 annual return.

Accenture’s decision to acquire Rothco follows the official opening of The Dock last February. This is billed as Accenture’s global multi-disciplinary research and incubation hub.

Accenture Interactive said it plans to scale Rothco’s creative and brand marketing capabilities internationally. Senior executive Anatoly Roytman commented: “Clients are looking to create human-centered brand experiences by connecting every interaction they have with their customers. Bringing Rothco into Accenture Interactive will extend our ability to accomplish this and create the greatest experiences on the planet.”

Alastair Blair, Ireland country managing director of Accenture, added: “Rothco is a great fit for our business in Ireland. Dublin is not only an innovation and technology hub, it is a creative and cultural capital. Experience is the new battleground and we are creating new ways for our clients to engage with their customers.”

Patrick Hickey (pictured), Rothco CEO, said: “Accenture Interactive is a hugely exciting brand to be a part of. It’s shown tremendous leadership in moving towards a new agency model, and we’re very excited to be part of that change.”

Accenture Interactive has bought 22 agencies in areas such as digital, design and e-commerce since it launched in September 2009. The company’s brief is “to help the world’s leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy.”

Accenture Interactive is ranked the world’s largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age agency report.