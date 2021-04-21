ActiveCampaign To Add 200 Jobs In Dublin

21 Apr 2021 | 08.25 am

Chicago-based customer experience automation specialist ActiveCampaign has raised €200m ($240m) in in a Series C financing round that it says will power further expansion.

The company says it will create an additional 200 jobs at its Dublin office by the end of 2023, and has hired an EMEA vice president, John Lamphiere, who will operate from here.

ActiveCampaign provides more than 500 automations that combine e-mail marketing, marketing automation and CRM to be used across social, e-mail, messaging, chat and text. The company says that more than 75% of its customers use its 850 and more integrations, including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce.

It claims to be the top-rated e-mail marketing software, with prices starting at €7.50 per month for access to its marketing and sales automation software for up to 500 contacts, with unlimited e-mails. It says it has now achieved record usage, “including four billion weekly automated experiences, 150 million monthly automated campaigns and two million daily predictions”.

Plans go all the way up to 100,000 contacts, and for more there are custom plans. In between, you can opt for 2,500 contacts for €26 per month, 5,000 contacts for €40 per month and so on.

Chief executive and founder Jason Van deBoom said: “While ActiveCampaign is 18 years old, we started 2016 with 15 people. To have reached over 850 team members and over 145,000 customers in five years is incredible. We have used our own platform to achieve this growth, proving CXA (customer experience automation ) is game-changing.

“I’m excited to welcome Tiger Global and Dragoneer as investors, and want to thank SGE and Silversmith for their ongoing investment and support as this funding will allow us to further lead the CXA category, critical for companies to reach their growth potential.”

ActiveCampaign’s 850 app integrations is more than any of its competitors, including Hubspot and Mailchimp, the company says, and recently added Microsoft, Facebook, Twilio and Zendesk to its partner list.

The company says that, unlike all-in-one solutions that either don’t have the right functionality to meet most business’ needs or provide bulky, unnecessary functionality, its “vast ecosystem” enables businesses of all sizes to leverage the tools they already use as well as add on the right functionality for their needs.

The Series C round, which brought total financing raised to date to $360m, was led by new investor Tiger Global, with further participation by Dragoneer and both existing investors, Susquehanna Growth Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners.

Photo: Staff members in Dublin office last year