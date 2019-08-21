ActiveCampaign Opens Dublin Head Office

21 Aug 2019 | 02.54 pm

Chicago marketing software company ActiveCampaign has opened its European head office in Dublin, where it plans to employ up to 200 people in the coming years.

The company’s focus is on small and growing businesses, with a software platform which helps them to connect and engage with customers. The platform, says the company, “enables businesses to create optimised customer experiences by automating many behind the scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalised, intelligence-driven messages”.

ActiveCampaign said that thousands of European firms have subscribed to its platform since it announced it was focusing on automating customer experience earlier this year, which is why it is opening the Dublin head office.

The company is supported with taxayer funding through grants from IDA Ireland.

Chief executive Jason Vandeboom said: “ActiveCampaign is quickly becoming the marketing and sales platform of choice for growing businesses in Europe. We are committed to helping these customers continue to grow and see no better way than to do that locally. Dublin’s talent and its tech ecosystem make it the perfect place for our first European office.”

IDA executive director Mary Buckley added: “High growth international companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce and the ability to scale their operations quickly. IDA Ireland supports ActiveCampaign’s ambitious plans to grow a team of talented people at this exciting time of expansion for the company.”

Vandeboom added that the company will invest heavily to support its growing European market, and that ActiveCampaign sees great traction and opportunity in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany.

According to a review in PC Magazine, the email marketing system offers many marketing features and high quality online support. A basic package begins at c.€8 per month for up to 500 contacts, with unlimited e-mails.

At each subscriber level, users can upgrade to a Plus plan that adds features including customer relationship management (CRM), a custom domain, and custom branding. There’s also an Enterprise plan that includes a dedicated account representative, onboarding, and more.

Plans go all the way up to 100,000 contacts, and for more there are custom plans. In between, you can opt for 2,500 contacts for €26 per month, 5,000 contacts for €40 per month and so on.

Photo: ActiveCampaign founder Jason Vandeboom (right), pictured with minister Pat Breen and Mary Buckley (Pics: Iain White/Fennell Photography)