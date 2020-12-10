Active Wear Firm Sees Sales Soar 150%

10 Dec 2020 | 09.22 am

Active wear company Trendy & Bendy looks set to post sales growth of more than 150% in the second half of this year.

The company, established in 2018 by designer Jane Deasy (pictured), says it is on track to show sales in the second half of 2020 up by more than double, in its second full year of trading. It started in 2018 with one legging product and has broadened the range this year to include tank tops, hoodies and outdoor jackets.

The range is aimed at women who are looking for figure-enhancing sportswear for yoga, pilates, or as everyday clothing. Deasy says that she designs all items using unique fabric composition from sustainable materials.

“The niche positioning of the business is sports-chic wear, designed with simplicity, style and comfort,” she adds. “One of the responses to feedback has been the development of styles that accurately reflects the taste of Irish women. The global market in premium sports casual clothing is huge but few companies provide products specifically designed for a particular region.

“It has been a steep learning curve in a relatively short period, but we are really pleased with the response of the market in Ireland to the range of products we provide. Our online sales have benefited significantly from the shopping habits that have emerged since the onset of Covid-19.”

According to Deasy, the average purchase value increased to €124 this year from €97 at the end of 2019 while the product return rate decreased from 5% to 3.5%. The Trikona hoodie accounts for 27% of sales.