Actavo Pivots To Covid-19 Reopening

14 May 2020 | 10.56 am

Denis O’Brien infrastructure company Actavo has introduced a new service to assist companies reopening as the Covid-19 lockdown is slowly lifted.

Actavo Events has unveiled a system to equip, support and advise Irish businesses on how to reopen while remaining fully compliant with social distancing guidelines, and will supply the infrastructure and installations needed to ensure this.

The ‘Workplace’ package includes workstations and training facilities designed and delivered to the client’s requirements while ensuring Covid-19 compliance and a safe working environment, the company said.

The Business package includes perimeter fencing; queuing system; signage gantry; point of entry thermal screening; contactless hand sanitiser; branding and signage.

This represents a pivot in which the company uses its event knowledge and infrastructure to execute a prompt turnaround on behalf of businesses and their employees, the company says.

Commercial director Paul Griffin said: “In direct response to the impact of Covid-19 on businesses, Actavo Events has developed a comprehensive range of ‘reopening businesses’ packages’that will enable businesses and employees to return to the workplace in line with the phases outlined by government.

“The aim is to enable companies to adapt to the changed environment. The team has extensive insight and experience with indoor and outdoor events to deliver this service and provide the infrastructure that is compliant with social distancing.”

Actavo will be supporting a series of events industry initiatives to educate employers and workers in what will be needed during reopening and post-Covid behaviour, including webinars, a Covid-19 events industry Task Force, EIAI Covid-19 compliance training, and a hardship fund.