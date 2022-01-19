AMCS To Acquire Australia’s Utilibill

19 Jan 2022 | 08.38 am

Limerick-based environmental software company AMCS Group is to enter the water and energy sectors after its acquisition of Utilibill.

The Australian company provides a cloud-based billing platform to telecommunications, electricity, gas and water companies.

No financial details were disclosed, but ACMS says the acquisition “complements our strategy of being a valued technology partner for customers on their journey to net-zero carbon, resource sustainability and the circular economy”.

Utilibill has close to 100 employees, including those at support centres in the Philippines and offices in the US, serving more than 200 telecommunications, water, and energy utilities globally.

Chief executive Jimmy Martin (pictured) commented: “The seed of AMCS was an innovative recycling billing solution that incentivised significant consumer behavioural change to ensure better environmental outcomes. Nowadays, the AMCS customer base includes many of the world’s largest resource, energy, and water service providers.

“With our AMCS platform we help these customers to sustainably manage a variety of resources such as recyclables, energy, and residual waste. Utilibill has the potential to replicate this in global water and energy usage.

“Smart billing infrastructure solutions can be leveraged to incentivise and optimise the sustainable use and production of resources such as water and energy for both households and businesses.”

Utilibill chief executive Igor Green added: “AMCS already has a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand with a base of over a hundred environmental services companies. Utilibill customers will benefit from the global AMCS organisation and strong local presence in Australia and North America.”

