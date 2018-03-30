30 Mar 2018 | 09.45 am

London-based architectural firm ACME has been appointed to oversee the development of the Dublin Central six-acre site in Dublin’s north inner city.

Often referred to as the Carlton Cinema site, the location stretches from Upper O’Connell Street to Parnell Street, and to Moore Street and Henry Street. It has historical significance relating to the 1916 Rising, as well as being in a prime commercial and retail location.

The site is owned by UK developer Hammerson, which also owns Dundrum Town Centre shopping centre. The company owns a 50% stake in the Ilac Centre and Sword Pavilions shopping centres, with the Kildare Village shopping centre also in its portfolio.

The development work will be led by ACME founding director Friedrich Ludewig. ACME was established in 2007 and has grown into an international practice with more than 70 architects, working on 160 projects across the world.

Ludewig has worked with Hammerson on other city centre schemes in the UK, and Australia. Previous roles saw him work as associate director at Foreign Office Architects, where he was responsible for projects that included the BBC Music Centre in London’s White City area.

Simon Betty, Hammerson director of retail for Ireland, said that the firm was confident that ACME will produce a fitting development plan for the Dublin city centre location.

“Hammerson is committed to ensuring that the future development of O’Connell Street and Moore Street will seek to protect and enhance its unique heritage and connections with 1916, while at the same time, delivering clear economic benefits and employment opportunities locally,” she added.

Hammerson will work with the School of Architecture, DIT Bolton Street, and engage with it on the project.

ACME’s appointment has been welcomed by Dublin Chamber, which says that the Dublin Central plan is key for O’Connell Street’s rejuvenation.

“The Carlton Cinema site has lain idle for far too long and has hamstrung plans to redevelop the wider O’Connell Street and Moore Street are,” said Graeme McQueen, head public affairs.

“The creation of a new cultural quarter on O’Connell Street would help breathe new life into Dublin’s north inner city, providing jobs and new amenities for locals and a world-class public realm for both Dubliners and visitors alike. Previous plans for the area were widely viewed as inappropriate, but ACME’s track record provides hope for a plan that will enhance Dublin city centre for everyone.”

Photo: The Victoria Gate development in Leeds, which was overseen by ACME