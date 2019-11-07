AccountsIQ Links Up With Kefron

07 Nov 2019 | 10.29 am

Dublin-based cloud accounting software company AccountsIQ and accounting automation provider Kefron have linked up to provide automation of the accounts payable cycle.

Kefron provides accounts payable automation and electronic document management solutions, while AccountsIQ offers cloud accounting and real-time consolidation software for medium-sized businesses.

Under the new partnership, Kefron’s AP technology will be used to feed digitised financial records such as invoices, receipts and bank statements directly into the AccountsIQ platform, where they can be later retrieved and viewed, while also creating the relevant transactions automatically within AccountsIQ.

Kefron managing director Paul Kearns said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with AccountsIQ, a clear leader in cloud accounting solutions for the mid-market. This partnership means we can bring digital automation to help even more businesses increase productivity and gain better visibility and control.”

AccountsIQ chief executive Tony Connolly added: “Kefron shares our enthusiasm for helping organisations transform their finance functions by automating accounting processes to remove mundane data entry tasks, while driving efficiency and productivity.

“Kefron is a best of breed solution in its field and we look forward to working closely with the Kefron team to provide additional automation for our customers.”

Both companies have their head offices in Dublin. AccountsIQ also has offices in London and delivers via hosting sites in Europe, USA and Australia. Kefron, founded in 1989, expanded into the British market five years ago, by acquiring a Reading document management company.

Photo: Tony Connolly (centre) with Accounts IQ colleagues Darren Cran (left) and Gavin McGahey