London Event Showcases Accountancy Trends

09 Feb 2018 | 02.35 pm

A trade fair for accountants takes place in London in May, and organisers say this year’s Accountex will be the biggest yet, with 150 expert speakers delivering more than 180 keynotes, seminars, and workshops and 200 exhibitors available to the 7,000-plus delegates.

Accountex 2018 takes place at ExCel London on May 23 and 24. The organisers say 2,400 accountants, finance directors, accounts managers, tax professionals, heads of IT, bookkeepers, and sole practitioners have already added their names to the visitor list. All the talks, seminars and so on are CPD- accredited.

Event director Zoe Lacey-Cooper said: “Our exhibitors and speakers include many of the profession’s leading innovators and key thinkers. They are constantly evolving and developing their products, technologies, business solutions and strategies to meet the changing needs of their customers and clients.

“We’re confident in saying that every new innovation and best practice/working solution that our visitors need to know about will be at Accountex London this May. That’s what makes it such a valuable and productive two days for everyone involved.”

Among the confirmed speakers are Carl Reader, small business advisor and author of The Startup Coach and The Franchising Handbook; accountancy futurist Chris Hooper, chief executive of Accodex; Caroline Plumb, founder of Fluidly; marketing consultant Amanda C Watts; and Anne Davis, head of regulation and policy for the IFA.

Sage, Wolters Kluwer, QuickBooks, ACCA, FUTRLI, MyFirmsApp, TaxCalc, and more will all be hosting content in their own dedicated theatres. New features include the Tech Demo Theatre, Practice and Compliance Theatre, Future and Development Theatre (sponsored by Receipt Bank), and the Sales and Marketing Theatre.

Accountex is free to attend, but booking is required. To get a ticket, visit the Accountex website using the priority code ACX108.