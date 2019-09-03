Accountancy Students’ Treat In Dalata Results

03 Sep 2019 | 09.39 am

Accountancy students are in for a treat analysing Dalata Hotel Group’s H1 2019 results after the company adopted IFRS 16 for the first time.

Dalata has accounted for the group’s leasing activities under the new standard, IFRS 16 Leases, effective from 1 January 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 for the first time results in a significant change to the profit or loss, cashflow statement presentation and balance sheet for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Under IFRS 16 almost all of Dalata’s leases are recorded on the balance sheet in the form of right-of-use assets, representing the right to use the leased assets, and corresponding lease liabilities, representing obligation to pay rental expenses.

The lease liability is calculated by discounting the future minimum rental cashflows using the estimated applicable incremental borrowing rate on a lease by lease basis.

• Download Dalata H1 highlights

Total lease liabilities amounted to €314m on 1 January 2019. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate for the group at 1 January 2019 for IFRS 16 discount rate purposes was 6.03% which is marginally higher than the discount rate of 5% previously estimated as referred to in the 2018 annual report.

The right-of-use asset is equal to the lease liability at the date of initial application adjusted for any lease prepayments and accruals at that date. Over the lease term, the lease liability is increased by the interest charge and decreased by the cash flows for fixed rent payments under the lease agreement. The right-of-use asset is depreciated on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

The lease liability will be remeasured during the lease term following the completion of any rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. This will result in a change to the interest charge and the corresponding adjustment made to the right-of-use asset will result in a modification to the depreciation of the right-of-use asset.

Revenue Growth

Pat McCann, Dalata Group CEO, commented: “I am pleased to report another strong set of results with revenue growth of 12.2% in the period. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA increased 18.1% to €60m and adjusted basic EPS increased by 8.4% to 19.3 cent.

“Our hotels in all regions are performing well and I am particularly happy with the performance of our UK hotels. Our pipeline of circa 2,400 rooms will open at various stages from 2020 to 2022. Our UK growth strategy continues at pace. The development of the six new hotels located in the centre of Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow (x2) and Manchester (x2) is progressing well.”

McCann (pictured) added: “Today, we announced that we have acquired a fantastic site in Shoreditch, London for £32m with planning approval for a new hotel. London’s first Maldron hotel will have between 130 to 140 rooms and is expected to open in early 2022. The total cost of developing the hotel, including the acquisition of the site, will be approximately £60mi. We have funded the site purchase using debt and will fund the development cost from operating cashflow.

“Our existing hotel portfolio is generating very strong cashflows and this allows us to take advantage of such great opportunities while keeping our gearing at very comfortable levels.

“Despite the challenges of a significant increase in the VAT rate in Ireland and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the timing and nature of Brexit, to date 2019 has been another very successful year. We are looking forward to the balance of 2019 with optimism and enthusiasm.”